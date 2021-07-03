CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly a dozen people were safe Saturday morning after a rescue in Lake Michigan.
Around 1 a.m., the Coast Guard rescued 11 people on a boat that was sinking in the Calumet Harbor.READ MORE: As U.S. Leaves Bagram Air Base In Afghanistan, Lombard Family Fears A U.S. Hostage Will Be Left Behind, Too
No one was hurt, but they were shaken.READ MORE: Chicago Aldermen Question CPD Supt. David Brown About Safety Ahead Of Fourth Of July Weekend Fireworks
“It’s unexplainable right about now. I mean, we’re joking and laughing because we’re happy we survived, but we also hit a rock or something out there. It was just hectic,” said Nicole Gooden.MORE NEWS: 4 Injured, 2 Critically, In Dan Ryan Crash; ISP Squad Car Struck In Nearby Crash
Gooden and another woman who was on the boat said the Coast Guard arrived just in time as the water was close to cresting over the sides of the boat.