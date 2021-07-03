DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly a dozen people were safe Saturday morning after a rescue in Lake Michigan.

Around 1 a.m., the Coast Guard rescued 11 people on a boat that was sinking in the Calumet Harbor.

No one was hurt, but they were shaken.

“It’s unexplainable right about now. I mean, we’re joking and laughing because we’re happy we survived, but we also hit a rock or something out there. It was just hectic,” said Nicole Gooden.

Gooden and another woman who was on the boat said the Coast Guard arrived just in time as the water was close to cresting over the sides of the boat.

