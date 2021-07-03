CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are looking into a pair of shootings on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night.
One car was left with bullet holes and shattered windows at a gas station near Ashland and 111th Saturday morning.READ MORE: Coast Guard Rescues 11 People On Sinking Boat In Calumet Harbor
Around 11:30 Friday night troopers were seen canvassing the expressway along the outbound Dan Ryan near 95th Street.READ MORE: As U.S. Leaves Bagram Air Base In Afghanistan, Lombard Family Fears A U.S. Hostage Will Be Left Behind, Too
Just a few hours before that, a 55-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a different shooting on the Dan Ryan in the southbound local lanes between the 47th and 51st Street exits around 7 p.m.
State police say someone in a car shot at the car she was in and then sped off.MORE NEWS: Chicago Aldermen Question CPD Supt. David Brown About Safety Ahead Of Fourth Of July Weekend Fireworks
That shooter is still on the run.