CHICAGO (CBS) — A violent crash on the southbound Dan Ryan near 39th Street left four people hospitalized Saturday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, two men were left in critical condition, and two others were also hospitalized.
Near there just a short while later someone rear-ended an Illinois state trooper's squad car.
According to Illinois State Police, the squad car and an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle were not moving with their lights activated on the scene of another crash when a vehicle going southbound struck both vehicles.
All occupants were outside of the vehicles at the time, and no injuries were reported.
ISP District Chicago reported 14 crashes from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, but none were fatal.