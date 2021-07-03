CHICAGO (CBS0 — An Illinois lawmaker says there is a forgotten group of people who can calm violence if they are only given the opportunity.
"If they are given a chance, they can help clean up the streets," he said. "And they are calling for calm in our cities, not just on this holiday but every day. And they're asking for the state, the city, and the county to support their efforts to cut down on the violence and to make sure that people with backgrounds don't recidivate because they can't get a job."
Former convicts say since they have left prison, they have married, gotten education and made better lives, but they can’t even find housing because of their past.