CHCIAGO (CBS) — A group of women in Chicago’s Austin community held a three-day outdoor fast and prayer vigil this Independence Day weekend calling for an end to gun violence.
The women say despite increasing violence prevention programs, shootings are going up, and shooters and victims alike are getting younger.
Through their fasting and prayer, the group hopes to encourage neighbors to “build up Austin, not tear it down.”
One of the women said several people stopped by, including a number of young men who expressed support for the cause.