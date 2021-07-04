CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be plenty of sunshine, heat and humidity for the Fourth of July holiday.
Temperatures will feel like middle to upper 90s and will be near 90 degrees Sunday and Monday before cooling off.
Highs will slide into the 70s by Wednesday.
The next real chance of rain is not until Monday night into Tuesday.
Forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 90
Sunday night: Mainly clear skies. Lows in the lowers 70s
Extended: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Monday night and Tuesday. Wet at times on Wednesday. Cooler by midweek with mid 70s for highs by Thursday.