CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were hurt after a shooting in Chinatown Monday Morning.
According to the Chicago Police Department, it happened in the 300 block of West 23rd Street after 9:30 a.m.
A 27-year-old woman and 41-year-old man sustained multiple gun shot wounds while standing on the sidewalk.
Police said a passenger in a vehicle drove up and fired gunshots in the victims' direction.
The woman received gunshot wounds in both legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital. She is listed in serious condition.
The man received multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He took himself to Mercy Hospital.
There is no one in custody. Area 1 Detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.