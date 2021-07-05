CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s going to be staying quiet and warm, through subtle changes are on the way.
That's according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis.
It will continue to stay warm for Tuesday, but be on the lookout for a thunderstorm.
Rain chances creep back in by Wednesday, as temperatures drop. It’ll be in the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 91. Isolated storms possible.
