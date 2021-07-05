DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s going to be staying quiet and warm, through subtle changes are on the way.

That’s according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis.

READ MORE: 3 People Shot In Cicero In Possible Road Rage Incident

It will continue to stay warm for Tuesday, but be on the lookout for a thunderstorm.

Rain chances creep back in by Wednesday, as temperatures drop. It’ll be in the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 72.

READ MORE: Sunday Night Was 'A Disaster': Large Crowds Move Through The Loop At End Of July 4th Celebrations

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 91. Isolated storms possible.

 

 

MORE NEWS: University Of Chicago Student, Max Solomon Lewis, Dies After Being Shot On CTA Green Line

 