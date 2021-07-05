CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of women in Chicago’s Austin community are holding a three-day fast and prayer vigil, as they call for an end to gun violence.
The women said despite more violence prevention programs, shootings are increasing and shooters and victims are younger.
Through their fasting and prayer, the groups hopes to encourage neighbors to, in their words, “build up Austin.”
One of the women said several people stopped by, including a number of young men who expressed support for the cause.