GARY, Ind. (CBS) — One man drowned, while a lifeguard was able to save a second swimmer, at Lake Street Beach in Gary on Sunday evening.
Two men were spotted struggling in the Lake Michigan waters around 5 p.m., several hundred yards off shore, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The lifeguard rescued one man. The other, Julio Cesar Ramos, 20, from Bensenville, Ill., slipped underneath the water and did not resurface.
Around 8 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit spotted the man's body below the surface of the water. Divers from the Lake County Dive Team recovered the victim in approximately seven feet of water.
Indiana Conservation Officers and the Lake County Coroner’s office are currently investigating the incident.