CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday will mark 20 years since the disappearance of Tionda and Diamond Bradley.
The sisters were 10 and 13 years old when they vanished from their mother’s Bronzeville apartment while she was at work.READ MORE: Two Teens Shot In Possible Drive-By In Uptown
READ MORE: R. Kelly's Lawyers Request Delay Ahead Of New York City Trial
Their disappearance launched one of the biggest manhunts in Chicago history.
Police searched fields, rail cars and thousands of abandoned buildings but turned up nothing.MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Post Warning Fliers About Troubled Rentals In West Town
New age progression images were released by the FBI showing what the Bradley sisters might look like today.