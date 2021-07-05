DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:shooting, Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens were injured in a possible drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Chicago police say the teens were walking in the 4400 block of North Clarendon when the were shot, possibly by someone inside a passing black sedan.

READ MORE: R. Kelly's Lawyers Request Delay Ahead Of New York City Trial

A 16-year-old girl was grazed in the ankle and take to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

READ MORE: 20 Years Have Passed Since The Disappearance Of Tionda And Diamond Bradley

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back, hip and leg. He was taken in critical condition to Weiss Memorial Hospital but was then transferred to Illinois Masonic.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Post Warning Fliers About Troubled Rentals In West Town

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff