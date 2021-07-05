CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens were injured in a possible drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Chicago police say the teens were walking in the 4400 block of North Clarendon when the were shot, possibly by someone inside a passing black sedan.
A 16-year-old girl was grazed in the ankle and take to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back, hip and leg. He was taken in critical condition to Weiss Memorial Hospital but was then transferred to Illinois Masonic.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.