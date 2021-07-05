CHICAGO (CBS) — The University Of Chicago Medical Center had to shut down for about three hours early Monday morning after shots were fired outside the emergency room department.
The hospital was on lockdown from 3:12 a.m. until just after 6 a.m., hospital officials said.
The action was taken after the shots were fired and a large crowd was gathered nearby.
Some vehicles parked on the street were damaged by the gunfire, the hospital said in a statement. Nobody was injured.
Chicago Police have on person in custody.