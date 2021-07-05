CHICAGO (CBS) – The 22-year-old University Of Chicago student shot on a Green Line train at the 51st Street stop has died, the university confirmed Monday.
“The University of Chicago community is devastated by the loss of Max Solomon Lewis, an undergraduate student who has passed away from injuries related to being shot while sitting in an off-campus Chicago Transit Authority elevated train on Thursday, July 1. Our deepest sympathies are with Max’s family, friends, and all who knew him. He was a talented student and beloved individual who will be greatly missed.”
The shooting happened July 1 around 6 p.m. when Lewis was struck by a bullet in the back of the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.