CHICAGO (CBS)– A drive-by shooting in Washington Park left two people dead and four others wounded.
Police said someone driving by the 6100 block of Wabash fired numerous shots before driving away just after 1 a.m.
The victims include a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy.
Two men, 21 and 26 years old, were fatally shot.
No one is in custody.