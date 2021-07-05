DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– A drive-by shooting in Washington Park left two people dead and four others wounded.

Police said someone driving by the 6100 block of Wabash fired numerous shots before driving away just after 1 a.m.

The victims include a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy.

Two men, 21 and 26 years old, were fatally shot.

No one is in custody.