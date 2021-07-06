DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Montrose Avenue, Montrose Harbor, sailboat

CHICAGO (CBS)– A boat was on fire at Montrose Harbor early Tuesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a call came in around 4:30 a.m. for the fire in the 500 block of West Montrose Avenue.

The fire did not spread, but did cause the boat to sink.

CFD said the when the call came in, all occupants were off the boat and safe.

