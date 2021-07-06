DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for the person who carjacked a man parking his car in Bucktown.

It happened at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of North Wolcott Avenue.

Investigators said a 51-year-old man was trying to pull into a parking space when a man with a gun told him to get out of the 2013 silver Lexus.

The victim got out of his vehicle and was not hurt.

Police are searching for the offender.

