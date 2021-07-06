CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for the person who carjacked a man parking his car in Bucktown.
It happened at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of North Wolcott Avenue.READ MORE: At Least 100 People Shot In Chicago Over Independence Day Weekend
Investigators said a 51-year-old man was trying to pull into a parking space when a man with a gun told him to get out of the 2013 silver Lexus.READ MORE: Boat Catches Fire At Montrose Harbor
The victim got out of his vehicle and was not hurt.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Another Hot Day Ahead
Police are searching for the offender.