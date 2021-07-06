DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Another man was shot in the neck when a stray bullet went through his second floor window.

According to Chicago police, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday July 4. The incident took place in the 2000 block of E. 72nd Street.

Police said the man was hit with as people outside his home were celebrating the Fourth of July and firing guns.

The man was taken University of Chicago Hospital on Sunday. Police said he was and was treated and released on July 6th.

CPD said no one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.

It’s the second shooting in less than a week where a person was shot and hit in the neck.

On Thursday, Max Lewis was shot in the neck as a stray bullet went through the window of a CTA Green Line.

The University of Chicago student was taken off life support on Sunday.

