CHICAGO (CBS) — “Movies in the Parks” began for the summer season Chicago Tuesday night.
"Sonic the Hedgehog" was the first offering, shown at Oakdale Park, 965 W. 95th St., on Tuesday night.
This week, "Tom and Jerry" will be screened at Humboldt Park, 1400 N. Sacramento Ave., on Wednesday night; "Trolls World Tour" at Pasteur Park, 5825 S. Kostner Ave., and "10 Things I Hate About You" at Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St., on Thursday night; "Jumanji: The Next Level" at Owens Park, 8800 S. Clyde Ave., and "The Greatest Showman" at Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave., on Friday night; and "The High Note" at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr., and "Imagine That" at Paschen Park, 1932 W. Lunt Ave., on Saturday night.
The offerings continue through Saturday, Sept. 11.
“Movies in the Parks” is part of the ninth season on “Night Out in the Parks,” which includes theatre, dance, and other events in Chicago parks. More information is available at the Chicago Park District website.