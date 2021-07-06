CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s top crime fighters placed the blame on each other Tuesday following a July 4th holiday weekend in which 100 people were shot and 18 of them were killed.
Once again, police Supt. David Brown pointed the finger at prosecutors and judges, emphasizing that they release suspects on bail and electronic monitoring.
“They’re making us all less safe by releasing violent offenders, often who commit crime,” Brown said.
But Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Evans said, “Speculation based on isolated cases is not the same as a reality based on a complete picture, and research has shown that bail reform has not led to an increase in crime.”
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx put it back on the police, tweeting, "It starts with apprehending those who pull the trigger; police must make an arrest before a case reaches the courthouse door."

Finger-pointing instead of talking honestly about the violence plaguing our city doesn’t help bring solutions that make our communities safer. It starts with apprehending those who pull the trigger; police must make an arrest before a case reaches the courthouse door.
— State’s Attorney Kim Foxx (@SAKimFoxx) July 6, 2021
We have not been able to verify whether the claims advanced by the officials true, but we are investigating.