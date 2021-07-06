DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be staying very warm Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Showers and storms return Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 73.

On Wednesday, look for afternoon showers or storms and a high of 83.

It will be cooler, but more unsettled through the weekend, with rain chances every day – though some days smaller chances than others.