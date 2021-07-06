CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Chicago’s game against Philadelphia.
He was tossed by plate umpire Nic Lentz after Bryce Harper walked leading off the sixth inning Monday against reliever Rex Brothers.
Ross came out of the dugout and argued vehement.
First-base umpire Joe West got between him and Lentz before Ross left the field.
The ejection was Ross' third this season and fourth in two years managing the Cubs.

Final: Phillies 13, Cubs 3. pic.twitter.com/Mj3pUa7tJm
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 6, 2021
