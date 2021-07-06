CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 100 people were shot in Chicago over the Independence Day weekend, including police officers and several children.
The Chicago Police Department has not released its data from the weekend, as it is not officially over, but so far of those more than 90 shot, 16 people died.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood Monday just before 6 p.m. near Marquette and Langley.
On the same weekend in 2020, 79 people were shot and 15 people were killed.
Six were shot just Monday morning in Washington Park, including a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old.
The University of Chicago Medical Center was forced to lock down for nearly three hours after shots were fired right outside the emergency room. No one was injured, but several cars were shot and one person was arrested.
Overnight two Chicago police officers were shot in the Austin neighborhood trying to disperse a crowd. Those officers are expected to recover.