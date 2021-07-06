CHICAGO (CBS) — A story you’ll see only on 2.

A man battling cancer is now battling his suburban village after it shut off his water.

All because he said he doesn’t feel comfortable letting workers into his home to upgrade his water meter.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports from Elk Grove Village where the village said these updates are mandatory.

Elk Grove Village is essentially saying it gave the resident enough time to get the water meter updated.

But the man said nothing has changed since last year. He is still sick, we’re still in a pandemic and he still doesn’t feel comfortable letting workers into his home.

“I woke up in the morning and I had no water. The water was shut off.”

Duane Antor’s faucet has been running dry for a week. His patience is wearing thin.

“Try going a day without water. You don’t realize how often you use it and how important it is until it’s gone,” Antor said.

The shut off didn’t come without warning. Elk Grove Village began its Water Meter Inspection and Upgrade Program in January of 2020. It required all residential, industrial and commercial buildings to update their water meters.

That upgrade would require a village worker to enter Antor’s home. It’s something he said he’s not comfortable with because of his bad health.

“I’ve developed liver cancer, prostate cancer and I’ve had a tumor,” Antor said.

So began a yearlong back and forth with the Village of Elk Grove Village. First, the postcards asking Antor to schedule an appointment, as early as June of 2020. Then came a door tag.

In November of 2020, a letter stating that Antor had two weeks to schedule an appointment or work with the Elk Grove Village Public Works Department if there were “extenuating circumstances.”

The letter warned termination of service was possible.

Antor said he got approval for an extension over the phone in the fall, but there was nothing in writing.

The back-and-forth continued into May and June of this year.

“It’s just a case of, ‘we have a pet project and we’re going to do it and we don’t care, we don’t care how we do it,'” Antor said.

Antor said he’s still worried about contracting COVID-19 and that having a village worker in his home ups the risk.

He believes the water meter can wait. But for now, he’s stuck waiting on the water.

“It’s downright cruel. Especially with a person that’s fighting numerous health issues,” Antor lamented.

A representative from Elk Grove Village said the old water meters no longer give accurate readings and they do not plan to turn his water back on until he agrees to let them install the new meter.

Adding that the village will comply with all reasonable health and safety requests he has.