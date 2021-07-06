CHICAGO (CBS) — A guest at the W Chicago Lakeshore hotel was arrested on Sunday, after hotel staff found a rifle with a scope and laser sight, a handgun, and a cache of ammunition in his hotel room overlooking Ohio Street Beach.

Police and prosecutors said, around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, an employee at the hotel found a .308-caliber rifle with a high-powered scope and laser sight attachment inside a 12th floor room.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the employee found the rifle and handgun “in a very suspicious position” along with five rifle magazines on a windowsill. Prosecutors said the rifle had a round in the chamber at the time. The room overlooks Ohio Street Beach, which was crowded with visitors for the Fourth of July on Sunday, according to prosecutors.

Officers with the CPD Joint Terrorism Task Force questioned the guest, along with a companion, and arrested him on weapons charges.

Keegan Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa, was charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Prosecutors said Casteel admitted owning the guns, but he does not have a Firearm Owners Identification card, which is required to legally possess a gun in Illinois.

A judge set Casteel’s bond at $10,000 on Tuesday. If he posts bail and is released from custody, he will be allowed to go back to Iowa, where he lives, while he awaits trial.

Brown praised the hotel employee for quickly alerting police after finding the guns.

“This was unique that we’re still within COVID restrictions somewhat, and this employee saw something by entering the room to clean it, that likely prevented a tragedy from happening,” the superintendent said. “So it’s significant, and very valuable, and we ought to heap a lot of praise on that employee for being aware, and letting us know, so we could react quickly and potentially avoid a tragedy.”

Brown said Casteel does not have a previous criminal record, and investigators are working to trace both weapons.

While it’s still unclear what Casteel was planning to do with the weapons, Brown said the incident was “obviously very concerning, considering the position of the W Hotel to Navy Pier.”

A spokesperson for the hotel declined to comment, citing the ongoing police investigation.