CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone gets into the rhino habitat at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.
The big question is how could that happen? It's an outdoor exhibit.
Zoo officials said the person was only in there for a brief time on Monday and was quickly reunited with a caretaker.
No other details were released, but no people or animals were hurt.