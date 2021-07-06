DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Lincoln Park Zoo, Outdoor Habitat, Rhino

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone gets into the rhino habitat at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

The big question is how could that happen? It’s an outdoor exhibit.

Zoo officials said the person was only in there for a brief time on Monday and was quickly reunited with a caretaker.

No other details were released, but no people or animals were hurt.

