CHICAGO (CBS) — As shoppers return to stores, Macy’s said it needs a lot more help.
The retailer just announced it is hiring nearly 800 workers in the Chicago area.
Full and part-time jobs are available at both Macy's stores and distribution centers.
Jobs range from sales to fork-lift drivers.
To help fill all those position, Macy's will host a hiring event next Thursday July 15. Store hiring events will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Macy’s Minooka Fulfillment Center’s hiring event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.