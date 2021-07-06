CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 100 people were shot in Chicago this past July 4th weekend, while we were supposed to be celebrating America’s independence.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, the official shooting tally from more over the weekend paints a violent picture to be sure. Chicago Police said between Friday, July 2, and Monday, July 5, there were 69 shootings in which those 100 people were shot, and 18 victims who died from their injuries.

And all this comes on the heels of weekend after weekend marred by violence in Chicago.

But it is not just the number of people being shot that is concerning – it is who is getting caught in the crossfire, with children being among those victims.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, 11 children were shot during the holiday weekend by the CPD’s count. Fortunately, none were killed.

But families said it has impacted their daily routines just the same.

“They need to recognize life,” said Brenda Warren. “Life is important.”

Even running errands around town during the middle of the day, Warren – a South Side resident – said she is paying more attention to her surroundings. One of the 69 different shootings over the long weekend was near her home.

“Stop the killing,” Warren said. “This is summer. We’re supposed to be out here enjoying the weather.”

She said she is keeping her two young kids close – even her 6-year-old, Tylen Jackson, has picked up on the growing gun violence.

“There was no shootings at my old house, and I used to like it,” Tylen said.

And as the number of shooting victims cracked the triple digits this long weekend, Warren said she thought to herself, “We just have to keep praying.”

On Tuesday, police Supt. David Brown acknowledged that it was a taxing weekend for officers working on overtime with canceled days off.

“I am truly proud of their efforts over the weekend,” Brown said. “They risked – literally risked life and limb over this weekend for what was an extremely challenging weekend for American police.”

Brown noted that now 33 Chicago police officers have been shot at so far this year. And with two officers wounded by gunfire on Monday, eight officers have now been struck by gunfire so far in 2021.

Brown touted gun recovery numbers as a sign of success – 244 guns were recovered over the weekend.

He said every gun is significant because, for example, police have been able to connect a single 9mm Glock recovered in Hammond, Indiana to several cases in the Calumet (5th), Gresham (6th), and Chicago Lawn (8th) police districts – including two homicides.

“That’s one gun recovered that caused this kind of damage to the people of Chicago,” Brown said.

Still, in a year with more than 2,000 shooting victims so far, Brown has said he agrees with critics that there’s still far to go.

“I mean, they only can do so much,” Warren said. “We have to step up as parents. These are our children that are dying. So I mean, police only can do so much, but we have to get together and help them.

Chicago Police said they made 86 gun arrests between July 2 and July 5.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also responded Tuesday to concerns over illegal firearms.

She echoed much of what Brown said — saying that “we’re all fighting a losing battle” if the guns keep streaming from outside of Chicago. For that reason, Mayor Lightfoot said, the federal government is uniquely qualified to help Chicago locally in this fight against violence.