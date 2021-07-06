CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly half of the White Sox projected starting lineup will now have to miss significant time this season.
Yasmani Grandal the latest key player to go down. He has a torn knee tendon and will miss four to six weeks.
The Sox have battled through injuries, and Manager Tony La Russa says they’ll continue to do so.
“It’s only as difficult as you allow it to be. We control our minds and our hearts, and if we want to act frustrated and discouraged and think we’ve been unlucky, we’re going to lose an edge,” La Russa said.