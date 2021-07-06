DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago White Sox, injuries, Tony La Russa, White Sox, Yasmani Grandal

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly half of the White Sox projected starting lineup will now have to miss significant time this season.

Yasmani Grandal the latest key player to go down. He has a torn knee tendon and will miss four to six weeks.

The Sox have battled through injuries, and Manager Tony La Russa says they’ll continue to do so.

“It’s only as difficult as you allow it to be. We control our minds and our hearts, and if we want to act frustrated and discouraged and think we’ve been unlucky, we’re going to lose an edge,” La Russa said.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff