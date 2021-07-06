Rodón Sharp On A Rainy Night As White Sox Beat TwinsCarlos Rodón pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox took advantage of sloppy play by the Minnesota Twins to win on a rainy Tuesday night.

Yasmani Grandal To Miss 4 To 6 Weeks With Torn Knee Tendon, But La Russa Says White Sox Will Battle OnNearly half of the White Sox projected starting lineup will now have to miss significant time this season.

Business Opportunities Take Off For College Volleyball Player Adelaide Halverson As First Barstool AthleteCollege athletes can now get paid for personal appearances, autographs, product endorsements, and social media posts – and a Chicago area athlete has wasted no time building her brand.

TPC Deere Run Profile: John Deere Classic Home 'A Good, Straight-Forward Golf Course'Tough and picturesque, TPC Deere Run, home of the John Deere Classic, is a PGA Tour gem that rewards quality shots with good scores.

Cubs Manager Ross Ejected From Game Against PhilliesThe ejection was Ross' third this season and fourth in two years managing the Cubs.

Some College Athletes Already Cashing In As Rules Allowing Them To Benefit From Name, Image, And Likeness Go Into EffectSome college athletes already cashing in as new name, image, and likeness rules have taken effect.