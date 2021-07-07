DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Filed Under:East Garfield Park, Lake Street, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot and wounded Wednesday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 7:28 p.m., the victims were near the sidewalk in the 3500 block of West Lake Street when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

A 35-year-old man was struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. A 27-year-old woman was struck in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 24-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the thigh, and hospitalization and condition information for her was not known.

No one was in custody Wednesday night. Area Four detectives were investigating.