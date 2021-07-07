LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears will be welcoming fans back to Training Camp later this month.
As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported Wednesday, this will be the second year the Bears hold camp at their Halas Hall headquarters in Lake Forest. But of course, fans weren’t allowed to watch in person last year because of the pandemic.READ MORE: Fire Department Called When 2 People Get Stuck In Elevator At Northwestern Lavin Family Pavilion
This year, that has changed. The Bears are saying about 1,000 free tickets will be available each day to attend training camp practices.
The last time fans could attend ended up being the Bears’ final year in Bourbonnais in 2019.
This year’s camp opens July 27 with the first open practice on Thursday, July 29.READ MORE: Fire Breaks Out At Humboldt Park Neighborhood Homeless Adult Care Center
The Bears will be holding a drawing for the chance to receive free tickets at chicagobears.com/camp.
Registration for up to four tickets opens at noon tomorrow and closes the following Thursday. You will only be able to receive tickets for one day.
As far as health and safety protocol goes, the un-vaccinated can attend, but will have to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Fully vaccinated fans won’t be required to wear masks.MORE NEWS: 3 People Shot, Wounded In East Garfield Park
The Bears will have 15 practices open for fans to watch. That includes the family fest at Soldier Field on Tuesday, Aug. 3.