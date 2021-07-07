DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast.

Temperatures will be in the 80s with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms increasing throughout the day and into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the 70s.

The chance for rain continues throughout the weekend.

