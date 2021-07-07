CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast.
Temperatures will be in the 80s with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms increasing throughout the day and into Thursday morning.
Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the 70s.
The chance for rain continues throughout the weekend.