White Sox Designate Adam Eaton For Assignment, Activate Adam Engel From ILRight fielder Adam Eaton's second stint with the White Sox is over after only a few months, as continued leg issues contributed to disappointing results at the plate.

Baseball Report: Cubs' Losing Streak ContinuesThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Cubs' losing streak, Shohei Ohtani's 31 HRs, and the All-Star Game rosters for next Tuesday.

11th Straight Loss For Cubs As They Drop Another Game To PhilliesBryce Harper homered and tied a career high with five hits, Andrew McCutchen smacked a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Chicago its 11th straight loss, beating the Cubs on Tuesday night.

Rodón Sharp On A Rainy Night As White Sox Beat TwinsCarlos Rodón pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox took advantage of sloppy play by the Minnesota Twins to win on a rainy Tuesday night.

Kofi Cockburn Withdraws From NBA Draft, Not Certain If He Will Return To IlliniKofi Cockburn has withdrawn from the NBA Draft, but will he be back with the Illini?

Yasmani Grandal To Miss 4 To 6 Weeks With Torn Knee Tendon, But La Russa Says White Sox Will Battle OnNearly half of the White Sox projected starting lineup will now have to miss significant time this season.