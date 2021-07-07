CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Chicago Public Schools are pushing student COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the start of the school year with school-based sites and events.
The nation’s third-largest school district plans to offer five days a week of in-person instruction and says the goal is to vaccinate as many students as possible.READ MORE: 2 ATF Agents, Chicago Police Officer Injured In Shooting Incident In Morgan Park; Sources Say They Were Targeted And Ambushed
But the shots aren’t required.
Starting next week the district will offer COVID-19 vaccines at three school sites for students and their families.
The district is also working with hospitals for vaccination events in areas with low vaccination rates and offering shots at back-to-school events.
Public health officials say more than 50,000 children under 18 have already been vaccinated in Chicago.READ MORE: Northbound Dan Ryan Lanes Reopen Near 95th Street After Expressway Shooting
MORE NEWS: Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In DuPage County
Starting the week of 7/12, CPS families can find summer vaccination opportunities at five district schools as well as Back-to-School Bashes.
Learn more: https://t.co/69sr9qqX3w pic.twitter.com/O7n3Bw3U5F
— Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) July 7, 2021
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.