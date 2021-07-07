CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash on the Dan Ryan expressway left a woman and a 15-month-old boy trapped in an SUV.
Illinois State Police blame speeding for a serious crash on the inbound lanes near 69th Street around 1:15 a.m. The crash involved a car and a van.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 7, 2021
Firefighters were able to rescue the woman and she only suffered minor injuries. Police said her 15-month-old son was protected by his car seat and was not injured.
The driver the van wasn't hurt.
All lanes are now open.