By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash on the Dan Ryan expressway left a woman and a 15-month-old boy trapped in an SUV.

Illinois State Police blame speeding for a serious crash on the inbound lanes near 69th Street around 1:15 a.m. The crash involved a car and a van.

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman and she only suffered minor injuries. Police said her 15-month-old son was protected by his car seat and was not injured.

The driver the van wasn’t hurt.

All lanes are now open.

