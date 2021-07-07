DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were shut down near 95th Street on Wednesday morning, after a shooting on the expressway.

Illinois State Police said they were investigating a shooting reported in the northbound lanes between 95th and 91st street around 9:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but all northbound lanes were shut down near the scene of the shooting as police investigate.

Drivers were encouraged to seek an alternate route.

No further information was immediately available.

