CHICAGO (CBS) — A bad day for the Chicago Police Department got even worse when two officers were bitten by a dog.
The officers were attacked on South Richmond Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
The dog bit one officer's arm and the other's hand.
Both are expected to be OK.
Animal Care and Control now has the dog under a mandatory 10-day quarantine to monitor for rabies.