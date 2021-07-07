DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Dave Savini
Filed Under:Chicago Police Department, Dog Bite, North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bad day for the Chicago Police Department got even worse when two officers were bitten by a dog.

The officers were attacked on South Richmond Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

READ MORE: Teen Carjacking Suspects Caught By CPD

The dog bit one officer’s arm and the other’s hand.

READ MORE: State Police Investigate After Man Was Shot On Bishop Ford Freeway Tuesday

Both are expected to be OK.

MORE NEWS: 'A Family Lives There': Irving Park Residents Shocked As Home Is Shot Up

Animal Care and Control now has the dog under a mandatory 10-day quarantine to monitor for rabies.