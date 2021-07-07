DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, DuPage County, West Nile virus

CHICAGO (CBS) — DuPage County confirms its first mosquitoes of the season to test positive for West Nile Virus.

They were found in Clarendon Hills and Lemont.

Health officials are urging residents to take precautionary steps.

Those include draining standing water in yards, using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing and shoes.

Also to report any dead birds, which can be early signs of the virus’ presence.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff