By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Several kids set off fireworks on a CTA bus Tuesday night.

Police said the kids were riding a bus, in the 2000 block of East 79th Street around 9:18 p.m., when they set off the explosives in the back of the bus. The kids left through the back door.

Burn marks were left on the floor.

No one was injured.

