CHICAGO (CBS)– Several kids set off fireworks on a CTA bus Tuesday night.
Police said the kids were riding a bus, in the 2000 block of East 79th Street around 9:18 p.m., when they set off the explosives in the back of the bus. The kids left through the back door.
Burn marks were left on the floor.
No one was injured.