CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Wednesday evening at a homeless adult care center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the response to The Boulevard, at 3456 W. Franklin Blvd. at Trumbull Avenue.
The roof of the building was totally engulfed in flames and was sagging.
Residents were evacuated to a sister building, the Fire Department said.
Still and box alarm Trumbull and Franklin. 3456 building roof totally involved and sagging 75 x75 residents evacuated to sister building pic.twitter.com/g2hNZLII6O
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 8, 2021
The Fire Department also called an EMS Plan 1 to send five ambulances, but no one was injured. Roofing materials were what caught fire, the CFD said.

Roofing materials caught fire at 3456 Franklin. Box now struck. EMS plan 1 secure. No transports. pic.twitter.com/0enwrlY38S
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 8, 2021
On its website, The Boulevard of Chicago described its mission as providing “high quality, cost-effective medical respite care, holistic support and housing services to help ill and injured homeless adults break the cycle of homelessness, restore their health and rebuild their lives.”