CHICAGO (CBS) — During the violent July 4th weekend in Chicago, shootings not only hurt people, they traumatized others.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports on shocking video from the city’s North Side where a family is seemingly targeted in broad daylight.

There is the evidence left at a Chicago home, where three windows turned into a shooting range.

On Sunday, July 4th around 7:30 a.m., many Irving Park neighbors thought it was fireworks.

Instead, a doorbell camera shows a man firing shots from across the street.

He casually walked up North Albany near Grover Cleveland Elementary Shool, in a hoodie and mask.

He then takes out a gun and aims for the home, shooting 15 times.

It only lasts for about 30 seconds before he turns and walks away, seemingly unnoticed.

“I just couldn’t believe that that happened at that time of day, in our neighborhood. And I was angry,” said Dan, a neighbor.

Irving Park resident Dan only wanted to give his first name out of fear for his family.

He said it hurts him to know someone could have been badly injured or killed like this a block from him.

“That horrifies me to know there’s a family lives there,” said Dan. “Maybe that family is connected, maybe they’re not.”

A man inside the home at the time said he and his family are terrified. He was feet from the bullets and a child was downstairs.

They too, question why it happened, thinking it was possibly mistaken identity.

Police said it was one of 69 shooting incidents during the Fourth of July weekend.

There were no injuries that would have been added to the 100 shooting victims.

Ald. Rosanna Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) said she sent violence interrupters out this week, responding to calls from neighbors to do something.

Her goal remains building a strong community and bringing in funds for resources outside of policing.

“Until we take it seriously, meaningful investments to prevent violence, not to react to it, we are going to be stuck in the same place,” Rodriguez-Sanchez said.

She said interrupters will continue to be out in the community. Area Five detectives are investigating this crime.

No one is in custody. And there’s no word on whether it was targeted shooting.