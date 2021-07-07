CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs have placed Jake Arrieta on the injured list with hamstring tightness.
They did that as opposed to designating the veteran for assignment like the White Sox did with Eaton, who will not be back.
The 35-year-old Arrieta, who came back to the Cubs on a one-year deal, has had a brutal time since the start of June – averaging just 3 1/3 innings per start with an ERA over 8.
Arrieta was defiant when asked if he thinks he’s done.
"This sucks. Really, it does. But I'm not going to hang my head. I'm going to continue to work. I'm going do to whatever needs to be done. I still have a lot in the tank, – doesn't make it easier to deal with currently, but like I said, I'm not going to put my head down and pout about it," Arrieta said. "I'm going to show up and do what's necessary to figure things out,"
It is looking like a tough end for a guy who was one of the best pitchers in baseball for a two-year stretch, and who of course was a key part of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series champion team.