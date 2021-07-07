CHICAGO (CBS)– Two ATF agents and a Chicago police officer were injured in a shooting incident in Morgan Park Wednesday morning.

According to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, the officers were in an unmarked vehicle on a ramp to northbound I-57, at 119th Street, when shots were fired from the street. The supt. said the officers were conducting an investigation “in an undercover capacity” at the time of the shooting.

All three officers are being treated at Christ Hospital, officials confirm. One ATF agent was shot in the hand. The other agent was shot in the arm. The Chicago police officer suffered a graze wound to the back of the head.

Officials confirmed all injuries are non-life-threatening.

Brown said the victims include a female and male AFT agent and a male CPD officer.

There is a large police presence outside the 22nd District Police Station and on I-57 at 119th Street.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers were called to I-57 at 119th Street around 6:03 a.m. ISP said state troopers were also sent to the 22nd District Chicago Police Department station.

ISP said the “offending vehicle” involved in the investigation “is believed to be a White Impala.”

Brown said the suspects are not in custody.

The supt. said this incident marks the 36th officer shot at this year.

In Morgan Park, Monterey Avenue is closed between Homewood Avenue and south Vincennes Avenue.