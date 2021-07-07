CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire Department was called to a Northwestern Memorial Hospital building Wednesday evening when some people got stuck in an elevator.
The CFD called a blind shaft response when the elevator stopped at the Northwestern Medicine Lavin Family Pavilion, 259 E. Erie St.
Two people were caught in the elevator, the CFD said.
No one was injured.
259 east Erie blind shaft elevator response. Two people in elevator. No distress. pic.twitter.com/XaeG8gmvS6
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 8, 2021