Northwestern Oncology Patients Asked To Review Medical Bills After Information Was Potentially Exposed To HackersGoing over medical bills can be complicated, but that is exactly what patients at one Chicago area hospital have been told to do. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, this comes after their medical information was potentially made vulnerable to hackers.

Police Questioning Person Of Interest After CPD Officer And 2 ATF Agents Shot In Morgan Park; Sources Say They Were Targeted And AmbushedDetectives were questioning a "person of interest" Wednesday night, after a Chicago Police officer and two ATF agents were shot earlier in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Sources said they were targeted and ambushed.

Multiple Women Who Own Pet-Related Businesses Share Similar Stories About Groping, Sexual Harassment By Illinois Agriculture Inspector Jose GuillenIllinois state inspector Jose Guillen was caught on camera groping a female doggy daycare owner in Bucktown, and he was fired after our report on the incidents ran last month. Since we broke the story, several other female business owners have come forward with similar complaints of sexual abuse during their inspections.

'America Is Back': President Biden Visits Crystal Lake, Touts Build Back Better AgendaPresident Biden was briefed on the most recent violence in Chicago, and offered those families his condolences.