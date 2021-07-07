CHICAGO (CBS)– President Joe Biden will be in Crystal Lake, Illinois Wednesday.
His focus is on the American Families Plan, which the administration says is about children and education.READ MORE: Kids Set Off Fireworks On CTA Bus In South Shore
Biden will speak at McHenry County College and plans to meet with both Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Biden’s plan will provide universal preschool to all 3 and 4-year-olds and two years of free community college.READ MORE: Car Seat Saves15-Month-Old During High-Speed Crash On Dan Ryan Expressway; No Serious Injuries Reported
There’s also a plan to make sure low to middle income families spend no more than 7% of their income on child care. It also creates a national paid family and medical leave program.
Then there’s tax cuts, also for lower and middle income families and workers, which includes the expanded child tax credit and earned income tax credit.
President Biden is likely to discuss his infrastructure deal as well.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Wednesday
He arrives at O’Hare Airport at 11:35 a.m.