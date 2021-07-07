DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Biden, Crystal Lake, Illinois, President Joe Biden

CHICAGO (CBS)– President Joe Biden will be in Crystal Lake, Illinois Wednesday.

His focus is on the American Families Plan, which the administration says is about children and education.

READ MORE: Kids Set Off Fireworks On CTA Bus In South Shore

Biden will speak at McHenry County College and plans to meet with both Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Biden’s plan will provide universal preschool to all 3 and 4-year-olds and two years of free community college.

READ MORE: Car Seat Saves15-Month-Old During High-Speed Crash On Dan Ryan Expressway; No Serious Injuries Reported

There’s also a plan to make sure low to middle income families spend no more than 7% of their income on child care. It also creates a national paid family and medical leave program.

Then there’s tax cuts, also for lower and middle income families and workers, which includes the expanded child tax credit and earned income tax credit.

President Biden is likely to discuss his infrastructure deal as well.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Wednesday

He arrives at O’Hare Airport at 11:35 a.m.