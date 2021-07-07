CHICAGO (CBS)– The “Taste of Chicago To-Go” kicks off Wednesday.
The event kicks off Wednesday at the Pullman City Market at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 10 local food trucks, restaurants and music.
The city is holding this modified event in place of the annual festival in Grant Park.
The Taste To-Go runs through Sunday and will make stops across the city.
More information is available at the City of Chicago website.