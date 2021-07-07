DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Taste of Chicago, Taste Of Chicago To Go

CHICAGO (CBS)–  The “Taste of Chicago To-Go” kicks off Wednesday.

The event kicks off Wednesday at the Pullman City Market at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 10 local food trucks, restaurants and music.

The city is holding this modified event in place of the annual festival in Grant Park.

The Taste To-Go runs through Sunday and will make stops across the city.

More information is available at the City of Chicago website. 

