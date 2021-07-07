CHICAGO (CBS) — A tornado warning was issued and later canceled Wednesday afternoon in Winnebago County far northwest of Chicago.
The National Weather Service reported a tornado warning was issued for a wall cloud in northern Winnebago County that was low to the ground and exhibiting rotation, making for a threat of a tornado at any moment. The area of concern was near Rockton and Roscoe.
Here is a look at the wall cloud associated with the tornado warned storm in northern Winnebago County. The low proximity of the wall cloud to the ground and the rotation observed in the storm suggests that a tornado could form at any moment. #ilwx https://t.co/BzxGvB5yyq
— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 7, 2021
The tornado warning was canceled before 2 p.m. as the rotation weakened.
Separately, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued in Berrien County, Michigan on the opposite side of Lake Michigan from Chicago, but was also later canceled.
In the Chicago area, temperatures will be in the 80s with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms increasing throughout the day and into Thursday morning. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, possibly with damaging wind.