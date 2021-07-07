CHICAGO (CBS) — Right fielder Adam Eaton’s second stint with the White Sox is over after only a few months, as continued leg issues contributed to disappointing results at the plate.
In a corresponding move, the White Sox activated outfielder Adam Engel from the injured list, after recovering from his second hamstring injury of the year.
Eaton, 32, started off the season as one of the team's hottest hitters, with 3 HR and 12 RBI in his first nine games, but his performance quickly dropped off after that. He collected only 3 more home runs and 16 more RBI over the next 49 games he played, with a lowly .201/.298/.344 slash line, with a .642 OPS on the season.
Eaton first played for the White Sox from 2014 to 2016 before he was traded to the Washington Nationals.
He re-signed with the White Sox in December on a one-year, $7-million deal.
Engel, 29, has played in only 10 games this season due to a serious hamstring injury at the start of the season. Engel is slashing .241/.313/.552 with three homers and four RBI and an .864 OPS in his limited action.