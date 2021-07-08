CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for four inmates who escaped from a Western Illinois jail.
Jesse Davis, Cody Villalobos, Zachary Hart and Eugene Roets escaped from the Fulton County Jail Wednesday night.
Correctional officers first discovered an inmate missing from a cell block and later determined a total of four inmates had escaped.
The men are considered armed and dangerous.
The Fulton County sheriff warned people in Lewistown to stay inside their homes and keep doors locked.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
