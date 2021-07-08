CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready to Bear down Chicago. Fans couldn’t go to any Bears games last season, but starting today at noon, fans can enter for the chance to attend training camp at Halas Hall.
The pandemic kept the fans away from training camp last year, but the team is making up for it by offering 1,000 free tickets each day of training camp for this year.
You can register online at chicagobears.com/camp.
A drawing will be held to select winners. Registration closes next Thursday, and training camp begins July 29.
The Bears will have 14 public training camp practices, plus Family Fest at Soldier Field on Aug. 3. Fully vaccinated fans won’t be required to wear masks.