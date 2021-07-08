DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Forecast, rain, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Get ready for cooler temperatures and less humidity.

Thursday’s temperatures will be in the lower 70s with showers in the morning.

READ MORE: Over 20,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

READ MORE: Repairs Underway At Troubled Concordia Place Apartment Complex, But Tenants Still Wonder Why Fixes Didn't Come Sooner

Beach Hazards Statement has been posted for high wave action along Lake Michigan beaches from 1 p.m. through late Thursday night.

MORE NEWS: 4 Inmates Escape From Fulton County Jail; Considered Armed And Dangerous

Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by Friday with stray storm chances.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff