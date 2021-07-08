CHICAGO (CBS)– Get ready for cooler temperatures and less humidity.
Thursday's temperatures will be in the lower 70s with showers in the morning.

Beach Hazards Statement has been posted for high wave action along Lake Michigan beaches from 1 p.m. through late Thursday night.
Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by Friday with stray storm chances.